Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. American National Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 0.9 %

Prologis stock opened at $124.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.