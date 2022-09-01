Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. American National Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prologis Trading Down 0.9 %
Prologis stock opened at $124.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.
Prologis Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prologis (PLD)
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.