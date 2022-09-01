Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 293 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BR opened at $171.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.26%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.