MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,469 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,726,000 after acquiring an additional 360,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,359,000 after acquiring an additional 48,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,388,000 after acquiring an additional 71,731 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 134.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after acquiring an additional 761,126 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $449.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $455.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. MSCI’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

