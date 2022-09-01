Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at $19,950,945.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

WAL stock opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $68.41 and a 12-month high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

