Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 231 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 176,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,165,000 after buying an additional 85,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,744,000 after buying an additional 63,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,314,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,613,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,627,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $228.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.75. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.