Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $227.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.20.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.