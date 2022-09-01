Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,040,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $108.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.88. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.