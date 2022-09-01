Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $64,170.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,343.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,009,846 shares of company stock valued at $363,413,361. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Option Care Health stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $35.57.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

