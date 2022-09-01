Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Block by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 588.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Block from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.34.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,926,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,139,791.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,813 shares of company stock valued at $26,201,618. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $68.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of -75.72 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.41. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $276.14.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. Block’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

