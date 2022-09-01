Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 460 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. State Street Corp grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,042,000 after purchasing an additional 111,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,303,000 after purchasing an additional 56,687 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,425,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,359,000 after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455,958 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,446,000 after purchasing an additional 36,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE NJR opened at $44.14 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $552.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.