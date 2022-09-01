Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes $376,000 Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,004 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 161,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WF opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

