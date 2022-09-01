Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 5,220 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SHC stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.35. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Sotera Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

