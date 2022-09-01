Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 50,916 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,891,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,449,000 after purchasing an additional 249,091 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 472,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average is $57.57. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

