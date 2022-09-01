Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Primerica Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

NYSE PRI opened at $126.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.29. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $668.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.24 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.