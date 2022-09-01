Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIME. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 472.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mimecast Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

