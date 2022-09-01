Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.77% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.64. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.