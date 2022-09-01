MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $3,627,806.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $3,627,806.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA Safety stock opened at $118.86 on Thursday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $112.89 and a 12-month high of $167.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.63.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $372.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.39%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

