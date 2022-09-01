ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

ChampionX Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $28.08.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Articles

