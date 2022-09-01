GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $1,173,499.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,544,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,885,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,235.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,770.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $1,173,499.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,544,760 shares in the company, valued at $139,885,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $60.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

