Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in New Relic were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 40.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 31.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 786,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,597,000 after acquiring an additional 186,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,539,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:NEWR opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.97. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $115,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,806.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $115,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,928 in the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

