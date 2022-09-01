Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 13,600 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

H&R Block Stock Performance

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,989. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. H&R Block’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.