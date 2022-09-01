Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 164,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 45.7% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $22.37.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.