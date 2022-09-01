Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 403,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 208,200 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,249,000 after buying an additional 1,143,706 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BCRX opened at $13.90 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

