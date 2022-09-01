2,888 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 0.8 %

PAC stock opened at $142.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $111.62 and a 12-month high of $167.24. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.