MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $231.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.23. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MicroStrategy Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSTR. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.25.

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.