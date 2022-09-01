MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy Stock Performance
NASDAQ MSTR opened at $231.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.23. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
