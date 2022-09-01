Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,705,000 after purchasing an additional 930,493 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,087,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,932,000 after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64,282 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,641,000 after purchasing an additional 205,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 801,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,105,000 after purchasing an additional 75,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $62.05 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.18.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.