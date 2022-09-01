Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Insider Buys $450,236.45 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider John T. Treace acquired 21,491 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $450,236.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,506,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,360,232.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 0.06. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02.

TMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Treace Medical Concepts to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 24.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 78.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

