Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 14,600 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,689,000 after purchasing an additional 658,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,341,000 after acquiring an additional 161,429 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,542,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,758,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,678,000 after acquiring an additional 68,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,407,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,586,000 after acquiring an additional 64,290 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

EPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,635.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

