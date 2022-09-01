Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 84 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 88,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $288,491,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,652,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,688,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $126.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

