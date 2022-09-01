Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Position Cut by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guardant Health Stock Up 3.8 %

GH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. OTR Global lowered shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

Guardant Health stock opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.81. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $133.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.