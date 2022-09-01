Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,957,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258,108 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 34.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 822,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,924,000 after purchasing an additional 211,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,853,000 after purchasing an additional 157,980 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $27,113.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,799. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $89.47 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $112.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

