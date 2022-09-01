Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COOP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $1,762,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,090,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $5,610,160. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.89. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

