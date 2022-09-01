Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) VP Gregory B. Butler Sells 5,000 Shares

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $89.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.44. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.82.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

