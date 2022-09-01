Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Reduced by Analyst

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GreenBox POS in a research note issued on Monday, August 29th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for GreenBox POS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for GreenBox POS’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Get GreenBox POS alerts:

GreenBox POS Trading Down 0.9 %

GBOX opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 4.36. GreenBox POS has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GreenBox POS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in GreenBox POS by 19.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of GreenBox POS by 71.6% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 280,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GreenBox POS by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 645,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenBox POS by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 107,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GreenBox POS by 37.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenBox POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenBox POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.