Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Reduced by Analyst

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GreenBox POS in a research note issued on Monday, August 29th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for GreenBox POS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for GreenBox POS’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.
GreenBox POS Trading Down 0.9 %
GBOX opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 4.36. GreenBox POS has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.
