Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sells $827,656.92 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $431.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.85. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Intuit

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.44.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

