Oppenheimer Weighs in on Nasdaq, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Nasdaq in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Nasdaq Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.33 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $63.00 to $67.33 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $59.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,908. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

