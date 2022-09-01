Marc A. Began Sells 500 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $259.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.42. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth about $704,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth about $590,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

