FY2022 EPS Estimates for Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Cut by Analyst

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harbour Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Harbour Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HBRIY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 525 ($6.34) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.00.

HBRIY opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

