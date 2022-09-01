Mary Jane Raymond Sells 2,000 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $103,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,580,981.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
II-VI Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.05. II-VI Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $75.05.
II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.96 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of II-VI
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IIVI shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on II-VI to $58.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on II-VI from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, II-VI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.63.
About II-VI
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on II-VI (IIVI)
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.