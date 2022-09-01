Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Eguana Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Cormark analyst M. Whale anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Eguana Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of EGT opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.89 million and a PE ratio of -13.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. Eguana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.67 million.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

