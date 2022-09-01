Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Eguana Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Cormark analyst M. Whale anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Eguana Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday.
Eguana Technologies Price Performance
Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.67 million.
Eguana Technologies Company Profile
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
Further Reading
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.