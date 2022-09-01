Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 30th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

NBIX opened at $104.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 951.27 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,888,000 after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,199,000 after acquiring an additional 354,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,449,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,251,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,246,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,110,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,142,000 after acquiring an additional 201,760 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

