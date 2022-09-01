Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Carlisle Companies Incorporated Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $5.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.40. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $20.22 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $20.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.75 EPS.

CSL has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

NYSE:CSL opened at $295.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.69. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $195.04 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

