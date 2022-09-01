Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Analog Devices in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $9.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.33. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $9.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.48 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.61.

ADI stock opened at $151.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.49. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 473.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,658 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,937,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

