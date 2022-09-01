Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for LPL Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.79. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.23 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.83.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $221.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $139.84 and a 12-month high of $234.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $2,255,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,677,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $37,502,283.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,682,118. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in LPL Financial by 250.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

