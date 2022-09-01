Comparing HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Globant 8.26% 11.53% 8.25%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Globant $1.30 billion 6.81 $96.07 million $3.01 70.02

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Globant’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than HeartCore Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HeartCore Enterprises and Globant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Globant 0 0 7 0 3.00

Globant has a consensus price target of $265.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.73%. Given Globant’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Globant is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Summary

Globant beats HeartCore Enterprises on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Globant

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools. The company also provides smart farming, image diagnosis, healthcare interoperability, genomics data processing, telemedicine and medical device, research and development, and precision medicine services; media and entertainment, and travel and hospitality services; cloud transformation advice, building cloud environment, moving workloads to the cloud, cloud support and operation, chaos engineering, and site reliability engineering services; and data strategies, insights, data platforms, MLOps, and data as a product services. In addition, it offers agile delivery, blockchain, business and cultural hacking, conversational interface, cybersecurity, design, digital sales and marketing, enterprise applications, internet of thing, metaverse, process optimization, quality engineering, salesforce, smart venue, UI engineering, and sustainable business solutions. Further, the company provides smart underwriting, monitoring, and digital collection services; digital experience platforms; product strategy, management, and delivery services; and strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable solutions. Additionally, it operates augmented coding and testing, StarMeUp, PagoChat, ShopChat, and Walmeric platforms. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.

