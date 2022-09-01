American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $16.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

