Morgan Stanley Trims Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Target Price to $15.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ANF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $725.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.43. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 690,491 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $13,580,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,446,000 after acquiring an additional 398,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $10,967,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

