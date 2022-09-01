StockNews.com Upgrades AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) to Buy

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ATR stock opened at $102.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.83. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $94.03 and a 12-month high of $136.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,072 shares of company stock worth $12,529,567. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,335,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.