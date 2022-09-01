UBS Group Raises Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $45.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.18.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $50.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 61.0% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $452,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 63.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,360,000 after buying an additional 118,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 74.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after purchasing an additional 619,831 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

