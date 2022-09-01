Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.63) to €6.20 ($6.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

BBVA stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 107,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

